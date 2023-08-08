CLIVE, Iowa – Two people were able to escape their Clive home safely after a fire started early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1400 block of 75th Street just before 5:00 a.m., said Captain Derek Manser with the Clive Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out the front door. A fire was located in the front living room and was quickly put out.

The two residents were able to make it to a back deck, where firefighters assisted them in getting away from the structure. A neighbor told WHO 13 a man who lives at the home uses a wheelchair.

Out of an abundance of caution, one of the residents was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

In addition to the damage caused by the fire in the living room, the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

Fire crews from Windsor Heights, Urbandale, and West Des Moines assisted at the scene

Capt. Manser said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.