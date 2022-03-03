DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating whether two robberies at convenience stores late Wednesday night were committed by the same person.

Both robberies happened at Git-N-Go convenience stores, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The first happened at 1142 42nd Street around 11:21 p.m. and the second happened at 11:49 p.m. at 816 E. Euclid Avenue.

In both cases, police said a Black male was armed with a handgun and got away with cash. He fled on foot and no one was injured during the robberies.

Police are waiting to view surveillance video to determine whether the same person robbed both stores.