DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager is in critical condition following a crash on I-235 in Des Moines Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near 56th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The accident was in the eastbound lanes of I-235 and involved two vehicles.

Four people were initially transported to the hospital and Sgt. Parizek said three of them have been treated and released. The fourth, a 17-year-old male, remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Some lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

No details about what may have caused the collision have been released.