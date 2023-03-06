DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether a shooting that injured a child on Sunday was the result of self-defense.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Evergreen Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The injuries to the child were not life-threatening.

Multiple people were detained and questioned but no one has been charged at this time. Sgt. Parizek said detectives are investigating a claim of self-defense.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered.