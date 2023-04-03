WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — News of spiking property values has sent a chill up the spines of Iowa taxpayers. Low interest rates and high demand combined over the past two years to send home prices sky-high, and as new assessments reach our mailboxes, we’re in for a shock.

The assessments show the value of homes in the Des Moines metro has risen by double digits — in some cases as much as 30%. While many might like the sound of their home rising in value, most worry this means property taxes will see a similar spike.

According to the city of West Des Moines Finance Director, Tim Stiles, that won’t be the case. Thanks to state law and residential rollbacks, your tax bill will likely increase about three percent.

Polk County residents can see their new home value assessment right now by clicking here.

Once on the site, select “property search” and type in your address. Once the page with your home appears, you’ll see the new assessed value on the right. You’ll also see a spot to click to get an estimate on your new tax bill. A reminder: that’s just an estimate at this point.

If you’d like to protest your home’s new value, go to the top of your house’s page, look under “assessment” and in the drop-down menu select “protest information.” Print out the form and mail it in — and cross your fingers. It does sometimes work.