Metro Hair Salons and Barbershops Gearing Up For Reopening Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shutdown since mid-March, hairstylists at Adara Salon in Johnston have had to get creative for their craft. A facebook post takes a positive spin on their employees finding ways to self-isolate at home. Kirsten Gannon owns Adara Salon and says the closure hasn’t been all fun and games. “Tough financially but at the same time you try and look at a positive perspective,” said Kirsten.

Governor Reynolds’ press conference Wednesday detailing the re-opening of barbershops and hair salons on Friday was a true highlight. “Just excited to get back to what we do. I think that’s exciting for us and our staff,” said Kirsten. Opening Friday at 9am won’t be business as usual. “New technology. Touchless greeting and touchless checkout process,” said Kirsten’s husband Dan. To abide by social distancing guidelines stylists will be at every other chair creating a six foot buffer between customers inside Adara. Dan said, “Definitely step up our sanitation and cleaning. We’ve always been pretty good at it but now it’s even more important.”

Robert Presswood owns Platinum Kutz barbershop in Des Moines and Platinum Signature in West Des Moines. “Just being shut down two months definitely will have an effect on you,” said Presswood whose barbers will also be adjusting to a new norm. “We are going to be wearing masks and gloves. Right when you come in the door we’ve got sanitation for you where you can hit your hands real quick,” said Presswood.

Customers are the top priority but the open signs will also mean the struggle to pay the bills can lessen for these employees. “This is our livelihood. This is how we live. This is what we went to school for. We went to school for 2,100 hours to learn how to be a professional barber,” Preswood said.

Tthe pandemic has brought facial coverings to the forefront. On Friday plenty of Iowans will have the confidence to at least show off their hair in style. Kirsten said, “It’s a positive, mental thing for people so it can make a big difference in how somebody is feeling about themselves.” Presswood added, “That’s the first thing you do when you step out of the house, you take a look at yourself. My motto is if you look good, you feel good.”

Customers will not be required to wear masks at either of these businesses because Iowa law does not mandate it.

Kirsten will also be using Friday as a grand opening for a new Adara salon in Ankeny. All hair salons and barbershops in Iowa will be limited to 50% capacity and customers can only receive service by booking appointments.