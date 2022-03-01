WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Nine-month-old Ashton is happy and curious now, after a chaotic first week of life. At just two days old, he was diagnosed with a common heart defect, called ventricular septal defect. New parents Val and Ryan Pint were overwhelmed by the news.

“On Sunday morning, a nurse came in and said, “Are you aware your son has a pretty significant heart murmur?’ That was the first we’d heard about it,” Val Pint said.

Ashton was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. David Hockmuth says his little heart had a five-millimeter hole, the size of a fingernail.

“If the child has failure to thrive, meaning they’re unable to feed well enough to grow, then that would be a reason to close it in the first few months of life, ” Dr. Hockmuth said.

At just three months old, Ashton underwent that surgery. Dr. Hockmuth says now there are routine screening tests before a baby can go home, a test new parents should ask more about.

“That screening would include a pulse oximetry. If there’s a low saturating or if there’s a difference in the oxygen saturations then that would trigger a further workup for looking for heart disease.”

Ashton can live a normal life and his parents want others to know they’re not alone.

“If you know if there’s anything we can ever do to help another family, I know we’d love to pay it forward as much you know people did for us.”

His parents say he recently passed his six-month post-heart surgery milestone and everything is going well.

Dr. Hockmuth also says Mercy is the only hospital in central Iowa that does heart surgery on children.