Metro Dry Ice Company Taking Calls From China as Demand Skyrockets

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Burtek Dry Ice can manufacture 3,000 pounds of dry ice an hour at their West Des Moines headquarters. From meats to medical supplies and ethanol to e-commerce the pandemic is changing how dry ice is made and even the country they may be sending it to…

The journey to create dry ice at Burtek Dry Ice begins with liquid carbon dioxide and a press machine. “It’s kind like making spaghetti. You push the liquid through it and it turns from a liquid state to a solid state,” said Burtek CEO Matthew Onstot.

With nearly fifty percent of that CO2 coming from ethanol plants, the journey has become rocky because the pandemic has put fewer cars on the road. Onstot said “As the country has stopped driving this year a lot of those plants have shut down which has caused a major major crunch.”

The crunch will soon become stronger as Covid-19 vaccines not in an ultra cold freezer will require dry ice. Onstot says fifteen more phone calls a day from potential customers needing dry ice proves it. “It’s a supply and demand imbalance. The supply is low and the demand has gone through the roof.” Calls not just from across the state but the world. “Yesterday we got an inbound request from China. Everybody is searching for supply,” said Onstot.

Burtek is also receiving weekly updates from Pfizer and catering their products to be ready if needed to ship the vaccine to areas without freezers. Onstot said, “Through testing we’ve learned that a 10mm product is the right product for Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccination will need 50 pounds of dry ice every five days to keep it recharged.”

If that weren’t enough since March more families have been needing food delivered which continues to be a constant strain on supply. “It used to be we used to just give ice to the Omaha Steaks of the world and now there are a hundred mini ones of those just all over Iowa,” Onstot said.

To help keep up, Burtek is increasing storage and production. Onstot said, “There’s been sleepless nights by everybody trying to get the supply. “

From food to pharmacies, dry ice’s next journey may just be life saving. “American ingenuity. When you are forced into tough and difficult situations every industry has had to evolve. We are no different in that,” Onstot said.

Burtek is also ready to add to their workforce with more employees as there is a chance they may be pushed into manufacturing dry ice 24/7 due to high demand.