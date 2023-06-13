DES MOINES, Iowa — A well-known diversity leader in the metro originally charged with sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case.

Clarence Isaiah McGee

Clarence Isaiah McGee, a social justice professional and former Equity Coordinator for the Des Moines Public School District, was accused in a 2022 incident at an Ankeny residence.

Court documents allege McGee and another woman charged in the case, Michelle Plautz, got into the victim’s bed and had sex with each other while the victim was sleeping and unaware of what was happening. The complaint also says McGee performed a non-consensual sex act against the victim.

The judge in the case accepted McGee’s guilty plea to one count of indecent exposure last week. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Plautz was found not guilty of sexual abuse at the conclusion of her trial last week.