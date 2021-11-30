Metro community ‘shows up’ with financial assist for educator fighting leukemia

DES MOINES, Iowa — Louis Fountain’s three-year battle with leukemia has never stopped him from showing up for those who needed him most. On Tuesday night as Johnston and Roosevelt battled on the basketball court, the community hoped to lend a financial assist.

“I’m not surprised at all. Louis is such an incredible person and people love to show up for him because he has always been the one to show up for other people,” said Fountain’s friend and fundraiser organizer Katie Bose.

“I want to normalize having emotions. It is OK, especially when you are going through something so strenuous and tedious, but I’m also excited that I get to have a rebirth,” said Fountain.

Fountain, who serves as Johnston Community School District’s Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Director, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2018 and just recently learned his sister is a match for the bone marrow transplant he needs to survive. On Tuesday night at Roosevelt High School, friends, family and community members held a fundraiser to help cover his medical costs during three basketball games between Roosevelt and Johnston. Fountain has worked for the two metro schools.

Purple shirts for Johnston and blue shirts for Roosevelt with the words “Show Up” were for sale to support Fountain. Concession stand proceeds will go toward his fight and people could join the bone marrow registry with cheek swabs on site.

While Fountain already has his match, he says it was important to try and use his platform to help others. “There was only a 17% chance that I would find a donor being an African American male, African Americans in general. We have Be The Match here doing swabs and we can have more people of color in the registry. That’s what I’m happy about too, that we bring awareness to leukemia,” Fountain said.

Around $2,600 was raised at the event and ten people joined the bone marrow registry. Fountain says his bone marrow transplant timeline will begin on Dec. 17 and go through April 17.