URBANDALE, Iowa — Most people hope to make it through the day without interacting with a police officer. Tuesday evening it was encouraged.

“We get to see all these kids and community members out here celebrating a good, safe event for everyone to enjoy,” Urbandale police officer Randy Peterson said.

Urbandale has established its annual National Night Out event as a summer staple complete with a helicopter landing by the Iowa National Guard, participation from the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Agency, Urbandale Fire Department, and numerous vendors from the community.

The goal of the event is to connect neighbors with the first responders who take an oath to protect them.

“When we come together as a community with your police department, it represents strength in your community. It’s going to make your community that much safer,” Urbandale police officer Holly Pickett said.

The first National Night Out was established in Philadelphia, PA in 1984 and spanned across 400 communities in twenty-three states. Now, 17,000 communities participate across the country with 38 million neighbors taking part.