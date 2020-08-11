Metro Cities Release Plans for Storm Debris Disposal

DES MOINES, Iowa – Storm cleanup is in full swing in many communities across central Iowa. Several cities have already announced their plans to help homeowners get rid of the debris left behind in the wake of the derecho that blew through on Monday.

The city of Des Moines currently has two ways residents can dispose of storm debris. Sticker requirements for curbside collection are being waved for the next two weeks but size limitations are still in place. Bundled branches can’t be heavier than 40 pounds or longer than four feet.

Des Moines is also holding a regular SCRUB event at the Compost Center on Harriet Street on Aug. 15th for free drop off of larger limbs, up to 10 feet long and 24 inches in diameter.

This city says it is still examining whether a larger scale curbside pick-up will be done.

In Ankeny, you can drop off tree limbs at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center. The collection center is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting Tuesday and running through Saturday. The city won’t begin curbside pickup until Wednesday and says it could take six weeks to get to all neighborhoods.

Curbside collection of tree damage begins immediately in Urbandale. Tree branches must be placed on the right-of-way parallel to the curb and cannot be larger than 18 inches in diameter or 12 feet in length.

Waukee homeowners are asked to pile tree debris along the curb for collection. The collection will begins Tuesday morning but is expected to take until Friday to complete.

In West Des Moines, a one-time curbside collection is planned for August 17th. Branches must be placed on city right-of-way parallel to the curb and cannot be bigger than 8 feet by 1.5 feet.