Metro churches compete to raise money for families experiencing homelessness

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Several churches gathered to compete in the 9th Annual Comfort Food Cook-off fundraiser on Sunday. The event raised funds to support families experiencing homelessness and are part of the Family Promise of Greater Des Moines organization.

“We shelter through a network of 12 congregations who each take a week at a time and shelter our families overnight,” said Jim Cain, executive director of the Family Promise of Greater Des Moines. “This is an opportunity for them to come together and cook their favorite comfort food dish and compete for the coveted pot trophy.”

The dishes included chili, apple crisp with caramel and ice cream, ham balls, applesauce, lasagna and taco chicken soup.

Judges selected the winner of the pot trophy in person, while the public voted online through donations. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the people picked up samples through curbside pickup.

Although each church competed against each other, they were all happy to compete for a good cause.

“We are supporting families in homelessness, not just moms and kids but it’s dads and kids or moms and dads or whatever the family structure looks like,” said volunteer Dawn Morse.

Family Promise of Greater Des Moines accepts donations throughout the year. Do donate, visit their website.