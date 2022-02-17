DES MOINES, Iowa – A metro chiropractor who was facing more than a dozen charges related to sexually abusing children has taken a plea deal in the case.

Court records show 41-year-old Joshua Hanisch pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of possession of a controlled substance with a firearms enhancement.

Hanisch, who had a chiropractic office in Des Moines, was first charged in April of 2020 after the Department of Human Services alerted police about the possible sexual abuse of three minors. During their investigation, police discovered more victims, all girls under the age of 12 at the time of the abuse.

According to court records, some of the abuse goes back as far as 2010.

Hanisch’s guilty plea resulted in a prison sentence of 10 years on each charge, but one of the sentences is being served concurrently, meaning he’ll likely be released before serving 20 years.