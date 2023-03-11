WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A well-known metro bar owner was arrested Friday night for allegedly violating a no contact/protective order for the victim he has been accused of stalking with GPS tracking devices.
On March 1 Steven Lee McFadden allegedly called the victim, according to court records. It is unknown at this time why McFadden tried to contact the victim.
On March 2 McFadden was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing for the stalking case. That hearing was delayed so both parties in the case could have more time to facilitate pre-indictment negotiations, court records state.
According to court records filed on Friday McFadden pled not guilty to all stalking charges and has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Another metro bar owner Edwin Allen was charged in the stalking case as an accomplice, court records state. Allen has pled not guilty to the stalking charge and a jury trial has been scheduled for May 1.
McFadden has been released from the Polk County Jail on pre-trial release. A hearing regarding his alleged violation of the no contact order has been scheduled for March 22.