WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local body shops have been busy booking jobs to fix the dents left by golf-ball-size hail from last Friday’s storm and some car owners are finding out it’s going to take months before they’ll get in.

West Des Moines was one of the hardest hit areas when those storms blew right through the heart of the metro. Normally technicians at the Valley West Corner Store focus on mechanical problems — issues under the hood — until a steady flow of people showed up looking to get the significant hail damage repaired.

“Repair shops, they’re inundated, backed up. So what we’re doing is opening up a bay here and also the car wash and we’re going to allow a company to come in and allow them to do the work out of here to hopefully get people in and out for their car repair. I know some repair shops have been quoting November or later,” said owner Chad Staudenmaier.

He says his shop sustained significant roof damage and beyond that, he saw the need from customers and decided to transform his attached carwash into a hail damage repair bay. He’s bringing in a crew that specializes in taking out all those dents and dings. By Friday, this car wash will look completely different with a staff ready to get to work.

“First, file a claim, which they like you to do anyway if you have damage. At that point, they’ll either come to your house or work or go to a local body shop and they’ll do the estimate there. Once they get the estimate, you’re free to go anywhere you’d like to get your job done,” said Bill Schutz, owner of Discount Dents.

Some of the damage is minimal, others, specifically those who were outside in West Des Moines when the storm hit will have thousands of dollars in repairs. They work with insurance companies and claims – but the bottom line is they’re hoping the new service will help people get their rides looking like new again.

If you have hail damage and want to get your spot to fix the damage, the number to call is 515-608-3731. The work will begin Friday after they get all the equipment here, and are ready to get to work. Typically, the repair can take three to four days.