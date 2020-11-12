Metro Area Hospitals Face Staffing Shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both MercyOne Des Moines and UnityPoint Health Des Moines are dealing with a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

Both hospitals said they are currently competing with other states to recruit nurses.

“This current surge there are many areas in Iowan in the country that are in need of temporary nurses to help supplement their supply so, we are definitely competing for those very valuable resources,” said MercyOne Des Moines Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Penney.

MercyOne Des Moines have opened an additional area to treat covid patients.

Unity Point wrote this statement about its staffing shortage,

“As the numbers of COVID patients continue to rise; we now more than ever are in need of quality nursing and nursing support team members. Like other healthcare organizations, adequate staffing remains an issue for our system, with an increasing number of our staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home. Additionally, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months. They continue to show up every single day for you, your friends and your family.“

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to recruit and hire quality nurses and CNA’s in a safe responsible manner such as our ongoing bi-weekly simulation interview sessions. We invite nurses and CNA’s in our community to visit our careers page at www.unitypoint.org/careers to learn more about our opportunities or to connect with a member of our recruitment team.“

Moreover, Broadlawns Medical Center said they are also monitoring staff closely.

“Broadlawns is closely monitoring our staffing levels as COVID numbers are steadily increasing. There is an elevated risk for potential exposure to COVID as the community-wide spread is surging, and we are also mindful of the potential for fatigue as the pandemic has heightened staffing responsibilities dating back to last March. We strongly encourage the community to continue with their personal mitigation efforts – wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, socially distance from others and stay home if you do not feel well. We are all in this together.”