‘Meth is bad’: Iowa officer injured during high speed chase with wanted sex offender

WAPELLO, IOWA — The Wapello Police Department in Muscatine County has a simple message for everyone following a high-speed chase and arrest that injured an officer this week: ‘METH IS BAD.’ That is how the department concluded its press release announcing the arrest of Timothy Dickinson on its Facebook page.

According to the post, a Wapello police officer tried to stop Dickinson for multiple traffic violations. Dickinson allegedly put his car in reverse and slammed into the officer’s vehicle then sped away. Wapello officers and deputies from the Muscatine and Louisa County Sheriffs’ Offices and Iowa DOT officers all joined the chase that reached speeds topping 110 mph. During the chase both Dickinson and a female passenger allegedly threw full bottles of soda at pursuing police vehicles.

The chase reportedly came to an end when Dickinson tried to elude ‘stop sticks’ in the road, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked Muscatine County Sheriff’s Deputy’s car. The deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police say Dickinson tried running from them on foot after the crash and had to be subdued by multiple officers with tasers. When he was finally in custody, Dickinson told officers he was running due to multiple warrants for sex offender registry violations. He also told officers that he had swallowed 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. Another seven grams of meth was found in the vehicle. Both Dickinson and the passenger in his vehicle were given medical attention at the scene.

Dickinson is charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Eluding/injury

Interference with official acts

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless driving

Speeding and other traffic violations

More charges could be filed by the Louisa and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Offices. All officers involved in the crash are now back on duty.