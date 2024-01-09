DES MOINES, Iowa — The heaviest snow moved through the state overnight. Roads across Iowa are completely snow-covered. The Des Moines airport reported around six inches of snowfall around 6 AM with eight-inch totals in Madrid. More snow is on the way Tuesday morning with another couple of inches possible.

The snow will slowly move east this morning. Southeast Iowa will see the highest snow totals today with another five inches possible.

The winds will continue to increase and gust to around 40 MPH. This will make it difficult to see. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM for most of Iowa. Travel is not recommended. Tow bans are in effect throughout the state.

More light snow is possible on Wednesday.

The next storm hitting the state on Friday has the potential for another four or more inches of snow in parts of the state.

Keep track of the changing conditions on www.who13.com/weather.