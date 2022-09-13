Des Moines, Iowa — MercyOne is looking to hire all across the job board. From nurses to housekeepers for full or part-time positions.

Previous virtual career open houses were for nursing. This is the first time this is open to all positions.

The virtual career open house starts Thursday, September 22th through Monday, September 26th. The event offers opportunities all across the Iowa region.

For people who are interested, they will need to fill out a contact form.

For more information on current job openings, visit MercyOne.org.