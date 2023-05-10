DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center and MercyOne Air Med will be hosting a series of blood drives across Iowa on Friday.

In a release from LifeServe, they said that LifeServe and MercyOne Air Med in Des Moines, Mason City, and Sioux City are excited to be hosting the blood drives across the state.

To ensure that MercyOne and its patients have needed blood supply, the Air Med teams are hosting three blood drives across the state in the month of May, the release said. At the event on Friday, they will be taking donations starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In the release, they said that they are urging community members to step up to help those in their communities who may need lifesaving blood supplies and they are thankful for those who help out.

“We appreciate the willingness of our colleagues and community members to answer the call to save lives,” said MercyOne Air Med flight nurse Sara Meyer. “Their blood donations matter when they are needed most.”

LifeServe said they are proud to be a partner with MercyOne for these blood drives due to the importance of blood donation.

“MercyOne Air Med first responders see the need for lifesaving blood donations daily and understand the importance of blood donation,” said Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing at LifeServe Blood Center. “We’re proud to partner with them on these blood drives to help boost the community blood supply.”

LifeServe bloodmobiles will be accepting blood donations at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, additionally, there will be a donation spot for those in MercyOne’s North Iowa region at the Willowbrook Mall in Mason City.

Donors can sign up online for an appointment. Those who donate will receive a t-shirt and prizes will be given out at each location. There will also be food trucks so donors can eat after they donate.