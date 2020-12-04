MercyOne ‘Holiday Guide’ Provide Ways to Give to Patients, Providers and Hospitals During Pandemic

DES MOINES, IOWA — MercyOne hospitals and clinics is launching an online resource for charitable giving to its hospitals, clinics, nurses, physicians and patients this holiday season.

The 2020 Holiday Guide offers more than a dozen ways to give, from one-time donations and annualized giving to online shopping through the Amazon Smiles program.

MercyOne says the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us all how important our front line health care providers are.

UnityPoint Hospitals have a similar gift program for Blank Children’s Hospital. Their Wish Lish Booklet offers a few ideas on how to give this holiday season to provide year round care for children.