DES MOINES, Iowa – A new program at MercyOne Children’s Hospital is making hospital stays a little easier for pediatric patients, one wish at a time.

Maddie Meyers had a lot to celebrate at her latest appointment.

“I definitely was not expecting it,” Meyers said. “It was cool knowing that I’ve been around these people for so long that they did all this for me.”

Her 16th birthday means 16 years of being in and out of the hospital. Her parents said her health journey started at birth.

“Fast forward a couple years and she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and we battled that for about five, six years,” Anthony Meyers, Maddie’s dad, said. “In 2015, she was diagnosed with juvenile dermatomyositis which is what she’s getting a treatment for today.”

The birthday celebration was made possible because of “Little Wishes,” a non-profit that provides kids in the hospital with something to look forward to.

“I love to see her face because I mean she’s used to coming here but having something extra like this is special,” Kacie Meyers, Maddie’s mom, said.

Ashley Sunderman is a nurse and pediatric outreach coordinator who oversees the “Little Wishes” program at MercyOne.

“It’s about seeing the excitement on a child’s face who has to go through something that’s difficult,” Sunderman said. “Whether it is coming in every month for an infusion or if they’re here for some type of chronic condition or they’re just sick and they’re in the hospital for a lengthy period of time.”

MercyOne in Des Moines is the only hospital in Iowa to have the “Little Wishes” program.

“We’ve given away 15 wishes so far, anywhere from newborn to 16 years old,” Sunderman said. “I think our oldest was, he just turned 18.”

Maddie knows not every appointment will be as fun.

“It’s challenging like not being able to go to school for a day and having to miss sporting events sometimes,” Meyers said, “but we make it work.”

Hospital stays are becoming a little brighter for patients, one “little wish” at a time.

“If there’s a big milestone such as a birthday or if they’re missing their prom or they’re missing graduation,” Sundermand said. “Any big event that they’re missing, we are able to bring that here because of Little Wishes organization.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause, click here.