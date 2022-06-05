AMES, Iowa — Memorial services have been announced for the two victims of the Ames church shooting that happened on Thursday. Celebrations of life will be held for Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, next week at Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Cornerstone Church released in a Facebook post that a celebration of life will be held for Montang on Wednesday June 8 at 3 p.m. Montang’s family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the start of the service. The family also requests that bright colors be worn to honor and celebrate her love for all things colorful and bright.

In the same post the church said a celebration of life will be held for Flores on Thursday June 9 at 2 p.m. Flores’ family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Flores’ obituary described her as “full of energy and vivaciousness. She was also driven, kind, and giving.”

Both services will be livestreamed on the Cornerstone Church’s website for those unable to attend in-person.