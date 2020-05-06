Memorial Planned for Sisters Killed in Rural Dallas County Crash

Perry, Iowa — Eight-year-old Lindsay Brown and her sister, five-year-old Claire Brown, will be laid to rest this weekend following a public memorial service.

The two girls were killed in a single-vehicle accident near the town of Jamaica, Iowa on April 28th. 16-year-old driver Micheal Crane lost control of a minivan and crashed in the 12000 block of Beaumont Place. Their siblings, 11-year-old Katelyn Brown and four-year-old Eli Brown, were seriously injured in the crash. Two other passengers, 11-year-old Randy Seratt and five-year-old Carter West, were also seriously injured as was Crane.

Funeral services for Lindsay and Claire will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry High School Performing Arts Center. Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.