DES MOINES, Iowa — Join in on the fun this Memorial day weekend with events around the metro. From old-time baseball games to parades celebrating our veterans there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Participate in a virtual run anywhere, anytime on May 30th. Just record your start and end time and your run distance to the Moon Joggers website to earn prizes. The cost to sign up for the run is $18 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Gratitude.

WWE will be performing at Wells Fargo Arena on May 30th at 6:30 p.m. There are still limited tickets available starting at $25 a ticket.

The Emmanuel Baptist Church is having a picnic to celebrate the holiday. They will have food, inflatables, and a game of nine-square. The picnic will be held in front of their church from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Iowa Gold Star Museum will have live music and vendors at the museum from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also serve a military style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Admission is free, but visitors age 16 and older will have to show a valid I.D. in order to attend.

Prairie Meadows Casino will have a Thoroughbred race at 4 p.m. on May 30th. Admission to the race is free and all ages are able to attend.

Living History Farms will be holding a Victorian style march on May 28th for Memorial Day. Visitors will march from the Gazebo to the New Hope Cemetery where a Victorian-era ceremony and speeches will occur. The march will begin at 12:45 p.m. After the ceremony they will host an 1870’s rules only baseball game. On May 30th they will have Memorial Day themed exhibits. These events are included in regular admission tickets.

Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Festival will have it’s last showing on May 30th. The festival starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 a person.

The Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery will host an in-person ceremony for the first time since COVID-19. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the cemetery’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Springfest, a family-friendly live music festival, will be held at Riverview Park in Des Moines on May 30th. Food trucks and concession stands will be available. The first show will begin at 2 p.m.

The Ames Patriotic Council is sponsoring a Memorial Day parade on May 30th at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at the City Hall and will end at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. A ceremony will follow the parade at the cemetery.