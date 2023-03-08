Sometimes love is funny, and a local author proves that with her latest book of novellas out next week. Author Denise Williams shares the story behind “Love and Other Flight Delays.”
Learn more at denisewilliamswrites.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Sometimes love is funny, and a local author proves that with her latest book of novellas out next week. Author Denise Williams shares the story behind “Love and Other Flight Delays.”
Learn more at denisewilliamswrites.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now