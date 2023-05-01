DES MOINES, Iowa — A pair of Des Moines business owners are scheduled to be in court Monday in Polk County for sentencing in connection with a stalking case.

Steve McFadden and Edwin Allen faced charges for allegedly using a GPS device to stalk an ex-girlfriend of McFadden’s. McFadden was also charged with violating a no-contact order for another ex-girlfriend.

Both have reached separate plea agreements with prosecutors and are scheduled to be sentenced Monday. McFadden’s sentencing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and Allen’s is 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear whether a recent citation issued to Allen, who allegedly allowed minors inside Zora Rooftop Bar and served them alcohol, will affect his plea deal.

McFadden is the owner of Fat Charlie’s Tavern, The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.