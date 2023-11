DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in almost a quarter century Des Moines residents will elect a new mayor. Frank Cownie announced in September he would not seek a sixth term as mayor of Iowa’s largest city.

Mayor Cownie sat down on Election Day to discuss the new stress-free feeling of not being on the ballot, his decision to endorse Connie Boesen, and words of advice to young politicians seeking local office.

