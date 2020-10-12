Mayor Cownie Urges Trump Campaign to ‘Do the Right Thing’ for COVID-19 Safety During President’s Rally

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio September 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Des Moines this week and the city’s mayor is calling on the campaign to keep the event safe to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The rally will be held at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 3:00 that afternoon. The campaign has not specified exactly where it will happen on the airport property.

Des Moines’ Mayor Frank Cownie says keeping it a safe event is not a partisan issue.

“We’re going to see deaths over 215,000-220,000. Think about that right here in Des Moines. That’s the size of our population. Think about everybody in our city being dead. That’s what it could be compared to. We don’t want to see that happen. We need to protect the health and well-being of all of our citizens and make it…it’s not just the D’s or the R’s, or the men or the women, or the whatever it is. It’s all of us together and we need to work together and I am very hopeful that this campaign that’s coming will understand that and respect it and urge everybody to do the right thing,” said Cownie.

The Trump campaign says it will perform temperature checks, have hand sanitizing stations, and will hand out masks as well as require event goers to wear them.

Ticket information can be found on the Trump campaign’s website.