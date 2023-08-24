DES MOINES, IOWA — It has been more than five months since Des Moines City Councilmember Indira Sheumaker attended a city meeting or responded to constituents asking her to do her elected job. Now she is formally being asked to respond to a letter from Mayor Frank Cownie or face the possibility of being replaced.

Sheumaker was elected last fall. Her appearance at City Council meetings and workshops was sporadic early in her term, but has been non-existent for months now. According to Cownie’s letter, Sheumaker hasn’t appeared at a council meeting since March 6. He also accuses her of skipping the meetings of boards she was assigned to as a representative of the city.

Cownie’s certified letter was delivered on Monday and gives her one week to resume contact with city officials or else the city “will proceed accordingly.”

The full letter from Cownie reads: