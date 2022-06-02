Temperatures and Precipitation

Chilly temperatures and rainy weather leaked into the first several days of May in Iowa, but it was quickly replaced with hot and dry weather the second week of the month.

Overall there were 12 days with below-average highs and 14 days with above-average highs in Des Moines. That balanced temperatures out to near average for the month with Des Moines measuring 1.4° above average for May 2022.

There were also 5 days in the 90s which ties for the 3rd highest number on record with 2018, 1967, and 1925. 1921 and 1939 both recorded 6 days in the 90s and 1934 still holds the record for the May with the most 90° highs in Des Moines at 11.

On the precipitation side, Des Moines observed 13 days with measurable rainfall (anything at or above 0.01″), but the month still ended with just under 3″ of rain. That makes it more than two inches below average on the month.

Note: Des Moines did not see any snow during the month of May.

Drought conditions in Iowa

Iowa started the month of May with nearly 50% of the state included in at least abnormally dry conditions. While rainfall amounts were below average for the month, the state saw a 16% improvement in the overall drought. Below you can see how the drought has changed week to week during May.

What’s ahead for June 2022 in Iowa?

While the average high in Des Moines reaches 80° on June 6th, highs look to mainly stay in the 70s at least midway into the month with even a couple days in the 60s. The climate prediction center shows a 70-80% chance of below average temperatures in Iowa between June 6-11.

There does look to be some improvement after that week, but June has a better chance of ending with overall below-average temperatures. By June 30th, the average high is 85° and the average low is 65°.

There are equal chances of average, above-average, and below-average precipitation in Iowa. Des Moines averages 5.26″ of rain throughout the month.

Summer outlook

The Climate Prediction Center’s 90-day outlook shows that above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation are more likely during the summer months. That coincides with the predictions that the drought will expand across Iowa throughout these months.

Check out the recap of previous months this year