Matt McCoy seeks to join lawsuit against Polk County, other county supervisors

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — New details in a lawsuit against Polk County and some members of the Board of Supervisors are raising concerns about what goes on behind closed doors between board members.

Wednesday, Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy filed a motion to join a lawsuit filed by Jim Nahas.

Nahas is the county’s former Human Resources Director. His lawsuit accused the four other members of the board of suppressing sexual harassment claims and allowing a hostile work environment.

Supervisor McCoy, a former Iowa legislator, claims he has faced homophobic slurs since he joined the board in 2019. McCoy says elected county officials have had county employees perform work on their personal homes and set up political yard signs on their behalf.

The spokesperson for Polk County has refused to comment on the lawsuit or the allegations that county resources were misused.