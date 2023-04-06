DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was being sought on a material witness warrant in connection to the Starts Right Here shooting has been found, the Des Moines Police Department said on Thursday.

On Wednesday Des Moines Police put out a material witness warrant for Kemoney Charles Lee McDuffy, 18, in connection to the January shooting at Starts Right Here that resulted in the deaths of two students, 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Starts Right Here Founder and CEO Will Keeps was also injured in the shooting, but is on his way to recovery.

Police said McDuffy was being sought because they believed he had information regarding the shooting.

Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, were arrested in connection to the shooting and were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.