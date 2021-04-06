Mason City Murder Suspect Arrested in Algona

ALGONA, Iowa — Mason City Police have a man in custody in connection with the shooting death of another man last week.

Thirty-seven-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was taken into custody in Algona Sunday on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder. Police say he fatally shot 36-year-old Michael Creviston on March 31st.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports, before the suspect was taken into custody he was barricaded inside of a garage with a “non-firearm weapon.”

Gonzalez is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.