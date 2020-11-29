Masks Won’t Prevent Indianola Tree Farm From Spreading Holiday Cheer

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The year 2020 is in desperate need of joy. “Christmas in our family is all about traditions and it’s important to the kids,” said Jill Timboe of West Des Moines.

Thankfully for central Iowans, Walnut Ridge Farm’s season opener Friday has provided some sense of normalcy. “Me and my husband have been coming out since we were married in 2009,” said Kendra Frazier of Carlisle.

For 38 years, Gary Harman has opened up his Indianola tree farm to help families find the perfect holiday centerpiece for Christmas memories. “It’s a great business because virtually everyone that comes is happy and the kids are smiling,” said Harman. He began prepping these trees over the summer but grew worried the pandemic might mask this holiday cheer. “I wondered if I was out here doing that and we wouldn’t sell a tree,” Harman said.

The only masking is now for face coverings which are required for customers and staff. Harman said, “My wife and I are in our 70s and all of our workers we don’t want any of them to get sick and we don’t want a customer to get sick.”

For Gemma Frazier of Carlisle, finding the perfect tree in is an artform. “A tall one and fat. I like playing hide and seek in them,” said Gemma.

Gemma’s mother, Kendra, says cutting down a fresh tree runs in the family. “Today is probably the best day we’ve had weather-wise. We’ve come out here when it was below zero before, so it’s awesome,” said Kendra.

So many traditions have been cut short or canceled this year, but the Timboe family from West Des Moines used the unseasonably warm weather as an opportunity for a first-time visit. “We just really wanted to do something this year where we make a memory,” said Julie. Her husband, Doug, added, “Something to do as a family rather than sit at home. When you cut the tree you get very hot as a matter of fact.”

While all the trees on the farm are up for grabs for customers, Harman says there is one in particular that is off limits. That’s an 11-foot Canaan Fir at the farm, which is heading straight to the Iowa State Capitol for Gov. Kim Reynolds. If I didn’t take it down, somebody else probably would have yesterday and the only way to make sure it’s there to take to the governor is in the shed in the back,” said Harman.

They are navigating for the perfect tree in an imperfect year. “If anything you’ve learned, family is just so important. Staying home and spending time with each other and creating new memories has been awesome,” said Kendra Frazier.

To minimize contact at checkout, Walnut Ridge Farm is only accepting credit cards or Apple Pay and face masks are required to be worn throughout the farm. Walnut Ridge Farm is open Sunday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.