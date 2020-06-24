Masks Will Be Required in ISU Classrooms for Fall 2020 Semester

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State University students and staff will be required to wear masks or face shields during class when the fall semester begins.
On Wednesday the school released an updated guide to life on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school calls the plan Cyclones Care, a “social responsibility campaign.”
Among the major changes students and staff will find on campus:
- masks or face shields required in classrooms and offices
- class sizes reduced to 50% capacity
- large lecture classes will be held online only
- enhanced cleaning
- everyone encouraged to monitor health and self-identify if sick
Residence halls and dining services will still be available to students.
The Iowa State Athletics Department will test all students for COVID-19 as they return to campus. Fans are still expected to be welcomed to Jack Trice Stadium for the football season, though the stadium will only be filled to 50% capacity.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard tweeted on Wednesday that fans will be greeted by an updated Jack Trice Stadium WHEN they attend games.