Masks Will Be Required in ISU Classrooms for Fall 2020 Semester

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State University students and staff will be required to wear masks or face shields during class when the fall semester begins.

On Wednesday the school released an updated guide to life on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school calls the plan Cyclones Care, a “social responsibility campaign.”

Among the major changes students and staff will find on campus:

masks or face shields required in classrooms and offices

class sizes reduced to 50% capacity

large lecture classes will be held online only

enhanced cleaning

everyone encouraged to monitor health and self-identify if sick

Residence halls and dining services will still be available to students.

The Iowa State Athletics Department will test all students for COVID-19 as they return to campus. Fans are still expected to be welcomed to Jack Trice Stadium for the football season, though the stadium will only be filled to 50% capacity.

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard tweeted on Wednesday that fans will be greeted by an updated Jack Trice Stadium WHEN they attend games.

Checkout the progress on the retaining wall for the NE Hill at Jack Trice Stadium. Fans are going to really notice the changes in the north end of the stadium when they attend the opening game on September 5th. pic.twitter.com/wfwIPbOUdG — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) June 24, 2020