DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools says masks will now be optional for students, staff and visitors at most of its buildings in accordance with updated CDC guidance. Effective immediately, masks are optional on buses, at district offices and any school that doesn’t offer early childhood education.

Nine schools – McKee, Mitchell, Taylor, Woodlawn, Capitol View, Cowles, McKinley, Moulton and Walnut Street – will continue to require masks. Those schools have four-year-olds in the building who are not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The district says it will revisit that decision after Spring Break.

Des Moines Moines Independent Community School District is one of a number of districts currently challenging a state law to require masks in the classroom. The districts challenge that a law signed by Governor Reynolds last year unconstitutionally requires districts to violate federal health guidelines.