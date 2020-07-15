Masks For Kids: Where to Buy and How to Get Kids Used to Wearing Them

ANKENY, Iowa — Face masks will be the new normal in most Iowa classrooms this fall, whether they be required or just highly recommended by each school district. But getting your kid to wear a mask and keep one on may be hard.

According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), face coverings are recommended for anyone over the age of two-years-old. A metro pediatrician agrees and has tips to make the process smooth for families.

“My nine and 10-year-old definitely do understand. The five-year-old, he’ll be going into kindergarten next year so it’s a little bit, a little bit more of a struggle with him,” Beth Snyder, an Ankeny mom of three said.

Snyder is preparing her kids for a unique school year, and that includes wearing masks.

“Practicing, helping them, you know, put it on now so that they’re getting used to it when school starts,” Snyder said.

UnityPoint Health Pediatrician Dr. Amy Shriver agrees practicing is a great first step.

“Let’s put on the mask. Let’s look in the mirror and study our mask. Do we have it covering our nose, covering our mouth, but can we still see with our eyes?” Dr. Shriver said.

Making it fun helps, too. Let kids pick out the fabric for their mask, decorate them, or even help make their own.

“Kids inherently learn by play,” Dr. Shriver said. “You can have your favorite stuffed animals wear masks. You can also draw your favorite book characters or heroes wearing masks.”

Dr. Shriver showed an example her daughter made, drawing Harry Potter with a mask on that’s the Gryffindor colors.

“There are a lot of ways to make the masks, something that’s fun,” Dr. Shriver said.

There’s another obstacle. Sometimes for kids, there’s anxiety and fears surrounding masks. According to Dr. Shriver, helping them understand why they are important can make a big difference.

“Say, ‘we want to keep our neighbors safe because we love them,’ or ‘you’re becoming a superhero by wearing this mask, because you’re saving those people around you from getting sick,'” Dr. Shriver said.

As a mom, Snyder said these tips help but there’s other struggles too, like finding masks special for kids. That’s why she’s also helping other families by sewing unique masks for Tweedle Dee’s shop in Uptown Ankeny.

“Size has been a struggle with kids especially because even my five-year-old is going to be a different size than someone else’s five-year-old,” Snyder said.

There’s other local shops that sell masks that are meant specifically for kids with a comfortable fit and unique designs, including Paisley Pineapple also in Ankeny.

Courtesy: Paisley Pineapple Children’s Boutique in Ankeny

Dr. Shriver said there are two other big tips that can help with masks and children. First, try associating wearing masks with other everyday safety rules like wearing a helmet when you ride a bike or even covering your cough to help not spread germs.

Secondly, and maybe most importantly, is for parents to lead by example. Dr. Shriver said kids are much more reluctant to wear masks if their older siblings or parents aren’t wearing them themselves.

“Most of the time when I encounter people with a lot of concerns, it really stems, if you really dig deep down, it stems from the fact that that parents don’t want to wear them. So they’re a little more hesitant to really encourage it in their kids,” Dr. Shriver said. “So I’m going to encourage all parents out there, if you want your kid to go back to school, if you want our communities to be safe, safe for you, to put on your masks. Then show your child how to do it correctly too with a positive attitude, and that will really kind of amp up how many kids are wearing masks.”