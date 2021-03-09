Mary Wells Chosen to Serve as Polk County Treasurer

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Polk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning announced the appointment of Mary Wells as Treasurer. Wells fills the office left empty by the unexpected death of Mary Maloney in January.

Wells is a former platoon leader with the Iowa National Guard and has worked in “leadership roles” at Wells Fargo, Nationwide and DXC Technology in the metro area – according to a news release from Polk County. Wells will serve the remainder of Maloney’s term in office through 2022.

Maloney passed away in January at the age of 65. She had served as Polk County Treasurer since 1989.