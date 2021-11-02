Marshalltown union members avoid Lennox strike with five year contract deal

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Union workers in Marshalltown have avoided a strike. A new five year contract has been reached between Lennox Industries and the UAW Local 893 Unit 11 in Marshalltown.

Union members had a scheduled vote earlier Monday afternoon at 2pm to decided on whether or not to accept the tentative agreement that was reached on Friday.

Shortly before 7 pm Monday UAW Local 893 Unit 11 posted to Facebook that the vote passed. WHO 13 News reached out to both Lennox and the the UAW Local 893 labor union for details but neither were available for comment.