MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — It’s been four years since a tornado struck the community of Marshalltown. Left behind were many damaged buildings, now taken over by the City of Marshalltown. This week demo work began on one of the damaged buildings in an effort to clean up downtown.

“After just about four years and two disasters there are seven buildings that the city has come to acquire in downtown Marshalltown and so we are starting that demolition process,” said Jessica Kinzer, Marshalltown City Administrator. “We are very thankful the Iowa DNR did give us a small grant to help with the demolition of one of the properties that burned in a fire here a few months ago.”

The buildings which are removed will create spaces in the downtown. The next step is to decide what to do about that.

“We will have two nearly half blocks available on the south side of Main Street,” said Kinzer. “So we’re going to be doing some community visioning processes where we will it be inviting the public in to probably online and probably in in person format to provide input on what they want to see on Main Street.”

The four year recovery also included a Derecho which did some additional damage to the town, and trees. The damage the City is working on was created by the tornado.

“I think that this will be sort of the close to the end of recovery,” said Kinzer. “Redevelopment is going to be that next phase, when you have building prices that are this high it can be hard to make a project work on such a small footprint so I think they’re in a we might end up with some vacant spaces and some grass lots.”

Another focal point of recovery is the Marshall County Courthouse. It took a direct hit from the tornado. Now the with mechanical and electrical updates, and restoration of the inside like it was when it was constructed, will cost around $35 million dollars. The county has paid around $2 million in taxpayer funds to cover the cost, the rest of the funds are from the insurance settlement after the tornado.

“It’s going to be a jaw-dropping project when you come in it’s going to be extremely accessible and usable,” said Dave Thompson, of the Marshall County Board of Supervisors. “It’s going have state of the art electronics and in wiring and everything but it’s still going have the historical nature that it had in the beginning this is an absolutely beautiful structure and we’re bringing it back to that.”

The work on the courthouse is expected to completed by late fall when all county departments, and the courtroom operations can all open to the public.