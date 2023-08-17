MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A local community is celebrating three students for taking on a creative project to highlight their town.

Addyson Kane, Gabriela Martinez, and Eva Guzman are students at the Marshalltown Learning Academy. They created the Marshalltown Mixtape, which is a 30-second audio compilation of interviews they recorded with members of the community.

Under the guidance of MLA’s high school English teacher, Katherine Mummert, the group focused on seeking the perspectives of different demographics throughout the community.

Martinez and Kane say that they learned valuable lessons throughout this creative process.

“I get nervous to talk to people, but I get comfortable easily. But being able to see new faces and talk to people and realize that it’s okay to talk to people and you’ll be comfortable right away. I think it’s helped with a lot of things,” says Kane.

Recording and editing the mixtape was a month-long process. The group says they were overjoyed with the outcome.

Martinez said, “To see it all edited and put together is really just… it’s like nice, it’s a good feeling to see it.”

The mixtape comes during MLA’s push for a curriculum that includes authentic learning. Mummert says this new curriculum encourages students to engage more with the community

The project was also done in partnership with the Arts and Culture Alliance. Executive Director, Amber Danielson, says, “We are so incredibly proud of these extremely creative and talented students. This project is the Arts & Culture Master Plan in action.”

The students and Mummert are now working on a passion project, a podcast where they plan to speak openly about topics of interest. They say that Taylor Swift is at the top of that list.

To help support future projects by donating to the Arts and Culture Alliance, click here.

To listen to the Marshalltown Mixtape, click here.