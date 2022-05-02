MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A professional wrestling themed bar in Marshalltown delivered a stunner to the competition on Monday as they were named the home of the Best Burger in Iowa in 2022 by the Iowa Beef Industry Council. ‘The Flying Elbow’ is located on N. 13th Street in downtown Marshalltown. The restaurant is owned by Garrett Goodman. He makes his smash burger out of a mix of chuck, brisket and short rib as well as locally raised Wagyu beef.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction