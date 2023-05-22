MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — The city of Marshalltown is turning its two automated speed cameras on beginning Tuesday – but drivers will get a warning before the fines start going out.

Marshalltown leaders approved the addition of the two new cameras earlier this year. They’ll be activated on Tuesday, but for the first 30-days will only issue warnings to drivers. The two cameras are located in the following intersections:

Lincoln Way near Orchard Drive

Governor Road at S. 12th Avenue

The city will begin issuing fines starting on June 22nd. Fines will being at 11 mph over the speed limit and escalate along with the speed you are traveling, according to the city. Here’s how much your lead foot could cost you:

11-20 mph over : $100

21-25 mph over: $150

26-30 mph over: $250

30 or more mph over: $400

Those fines will be civil violations and won’t impact a speeder’s driving record.