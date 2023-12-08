MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Mall had it’s power disconnected in November due to unpaid power bills by the owner. For some businesses that meant they needed to leave for a new location.

Oliver Beene Designs was able to move and open in a new location in just seven days.

Lora and Rhonda Braudis began the business in their home, but soon outgrew that and moved to Meadowlane Mall in 2020. Since their opening they’ve hit several bumps in the road. Just after opening the COVID-19 pandemic hit and then in August that same year the derecho hit. In 2023, they moved to the Marshalltown Mall for more space. In August 2023, the mall flooded after a pipe broke in the unit next to theirs. Then in November, they had no power to run their store.

That’s when they found a location near the Orpheum Theater at 214 East Main in downtown Marshalltown.

“Unfortunately, we closed down on Nov. 3, but by that Sunday we had a new plan,” said Rhonda “The construction work here started and we started getting everything in, and then there was a little bit of construction that was still taking place when we moved in, but we did this in seven days.”

The move was aided by some mall walkers who saw the need and stepped in to help.

“When you’re getting lemons, you just turn it into lemonade,” said Rhonda. “We’ve been able to be resilient, and that is absolutely because of the community that has supported us through all of these things. It is the community, it is our people to come in and shop with us.”

Other shop owners downtown have been very supportive.

“You realize that when you shop local, you keep local business. When you don’t shop local you go outside for everything, that’s where we lose that hometown feel,” said Rhonda. “I just really want to say thank you. Thank you to the community. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for loving Oliver Beene because we sure love being here and we love the support and energy that we’ve gotten from so many in the community.”

