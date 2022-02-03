MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A 22-year-old man is charged with Attempted Murder for allegedly shooting a man through a closed door at an apartment complex on Wednesday in Marshalltown.

Police say that Dominick Laurie and the victim were arguing at an apartment in the 200 block of Grant Street when Laurie fired a handgun four times into a closed door, hitting the victim with three shots. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that the victime was treated and released.

Laurie is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of Reckless Use of a Firearm.