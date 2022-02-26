MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Marshalltown Community School District is in need of dozens of staff members.

Lucky for them, Sandy Moore is in need of a job and wants to keep teaching.

“Because I love it and I love the children,” Moore, of Ogden, said.

From substitutes and paraeducators to bus drivers and custodians, the district has more than 100 openings.

“It makes me sad that there’s such a need because our children are worth it,” Moore said.

Unfortunately, Marshalltown is not alone. According to data from Iowa Workforce Development, the state had nearly 40,000 employees in educational services in February of 2020 before the pandemic hit. The latest numbers show employment dropped to 36,000 this past December.

“It’s not only as a district and we want to be fully staffed,” Nora Ryan, director of human resources with MCSD, said, “but it’s also just to provide that relief for our current staff because they’re feeling it.”

It’s why the district held its own career fair to answer questions and provide information with bilingual speakers on site.

While teaching positions would require higher education, a high school diploma or GED is all that’s needed for many of the support staff positions.

“Everybody at the end of the day we’re here for those kids, and if you have that mindset we’re interested in hiring you,” Ryan said.

The hiring event continues on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It’s being held in Dejardin Hall (Iowa Valley Community College District) on Marshalltown Community College campus, located at 3702 S. Center Street.