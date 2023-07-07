MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing 69-year-old woman who’s considered to be medically at-risk.

Nancy Lee Zitzow was last seen wearing a black and white V-neck shirt, dark blue jeans, and brown shoes, and was carrying two purses and a white bag with pink flowers.

Police said Nancy is considered medically at-risk because she does not have her medications.

Anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5725.