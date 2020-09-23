Marshalltown Police Say Man Charged in ‘Insurance Scam’ May Have More Victims in Community

Marshalltown, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department says a West Des Moines posed as an insurance agent to illegally collect fraudulent payments.

Oscar Sanchez, 33, was arrested this week in Marshalltown. Police say they were alerted on Monday that a man claiming to work for an insurance company was contacting residents and asking them to make a deductible payment of $1,000. Police say he was successful in getting payment from several residents.

Police were able to learn of a pending arranged payment with Sanchez and surveilled the meeting. Sanchez was arrested after that transaction and charged with 3rd Degree Theft.

Marshalltown Police believe there may be more victims in the community. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.